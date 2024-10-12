Broncos assistant coach Zack Grossi will take leave after cancer diagnosis

Broncos passing game specialist Zack Grossi has announced that he will step away from the team as he begins cancer treatment.

“I’ve been part of a team since I was 8 years old. Now, as I begin my fight against cancer, I’ve found peace in knowing that I’m not alone,” Grossi said in a statement released by the team. “For the last three months, I felt a little bit off, and recently, I began to have trouble breathing. Last week, I went to the Broncos’ medical staff, and they told me we needed to run several tests. I underwent bloodwork and a scan, and that’s when they found the tumor in my chest cavity. Officially, I have been diagnosed with a Yolk Sac Tumor. The diagnosis is scary, but the good news is it’s highly treatable. I began chemotherapy this week, and after a few more months of chemo, I’ll have surgery to remove the remaining tumor.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team supports Grossi stepping away and will welcome him back when he’s ready.

“Our unwavering support is with Zack and his family as he takes some time away to focus on his health,” Payton said. “Knowing what Zack is all about and talking with him since his diagnosis, I have no doubt he will Fight Like A Bronco. We’ll be with him every step of the way and can’t wait to welcome him back to our staff.”

The 35-year-old Grossi is in his third season on the Broncos’ coaching staff. Payton promoted him from quality control coach to passing game specialist this year.