Broncos elevate 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis to play vs. Texans

Just days after signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, tight end Marcedes Lewis is set to play on Sunday against the Texans.

Lewis has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

At the age of 41, Lewis will be the oldest player in Broncos franchise history and the oldest tight end in NFL history. He’s the second-oldest active player in the NFL, behind only Aaron Rodgers.

A 2006 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Lewis played 12 seasons in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay before playing the last two seasons in Chicago. He appeared in all 17 games last season but didn’t get a lot of playing time and caught only one pass for two yards.

Denver needs help at tight end because Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday and Lucas Krull was already out with a foot injury. The Broncos tried to add tight ends Brendan Bates and Ben Sims via waiver claims, but both of them were claimed by teams that have worse records and are therefore higher in the waiver priority order. Now they have the most experienced tight end in the NFL ready to go for them on Sunday.