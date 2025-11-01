 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Broncos elevate 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis to play vs. Texans

  
Published November 1, 2025 04:51 PM

Just days after signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, tight end Marcedes Lewis is set to play on Sunday against the Texans.

Lewis has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

At the age of 41, Lewis will be the oldest player in Broncos franchise history and the oldest tight end in NFL history. He’s the second-oldest active player in the NFL, behind only Aaron Rodgers.

A 2006 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Lewis played 12 seasons in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay before playing the last two seasons in Chicago. He appeared in all 17 games last season but didn’t get a lot of playing time and caught only one pass for two yards.

Denver needs help at tight end because Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday and Lucas Krull was already out with a foot injury. The Broncos tried to add tight ends Brendan Bates and Ben Sims via waiver claims, but both of them were claimed by teams that have worse records and are therefore higher in the waiver priority order. Now they have the most experienced tight end in the NFL ready to go for them on Sunday.