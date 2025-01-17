Broncos fire ST coordinator Ben Kotwica

The Broncos have made a change to head coach Sean Payton’s staff.

NFL Media reports that they have fired special teams coach Ben Kotwica days after their season ended with a loss to the Bills. Kotwica spent the last two seasons with the Broncos.

Marvin Mims was voted a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner and they converted a fake punt in that loss in Buffalo, but the move suggests that the Broncos weren’t happy with the overall performance of their special teams units during Kotwica’s tenure.

Darren Rizzi was the special teams coach during Payton’s final three seasons with the Saints. Rizzi closed out the 2024 season as the interim head coach in New Orleans and has interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching job, but could wind up in Denver if he doesn’t land that job or the permanent gig with the Saints.