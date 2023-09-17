Broncos’ Hail Mary is not enough, two-point conversion fails and Commanders win

After a 2022 season full of disappointing losses, change was supposed to be coming to Denver in 2023. It sure doesn’t look like it right now.

The Broncos completely collapsed today against the Commanders, jumping out to a 21-3 lead only to fall behind late, then score a Hail Mary touchdown as time expired, but fail to convert the two-point conversion and lose 35-33.

The Commanders appeared to get away with pass interference on the Broncos’ two-point conversion try on the final play of the game, but it wasn’t called and Washington escaped with a win.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was very impressive, completing 27 of 39 passes for 300 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Also impressive was running back Brian Robinson, who had 87 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a rough game, throwing an interception and taking seven sacks. The arrival of Sean Payton was supposed to revitalize Wilson, but through two weeks we haven’t seen it. The final numbers — 309 yards and three touchdowns — look good, but Wilson is not where the Broncos need him to be.

A bright spot for the Broncos was the performance of rookie receiver Marvin Mims, who showed big-play ability as both a receiver and returner. But after a hot start for Mims, the Broncos couldn’t get the ball to him in the second half.

The Commanders, who entered this season with such optimism for the post-Dan Snyder era, have rewarded their fans’ optimism with a 2-0 start. The Broncos, who also had optimism about a big improvement, instead look as bad as last year.