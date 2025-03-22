Broncos hire Jeff Schmedding as inside linebackers coach

The Broncos have hired Jeff Schmedding as their inside linebackers coach, Bruce Feldman of CBS Sports reports.

Schmedding will replace Michael Wilhoite, who the Broncos fired after his arrest on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer. Isaac Shewmaker will serve as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

Schmedding has never coached in the NFL, but he has 21 years of experience in the college ranks.

He was fired from Washington State in December after two seasons as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator. Schmedding also has served as the defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington (2015-18), Boise State (2019-20) and Auburn (2022).