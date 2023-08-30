Broncos keep four wide receivers on initial 53-man roster

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is not expected to go on injured reserve to start the regular season, but the Broncos may still be in the market for help at wide receiver.

Their initial 53-man roster features just four wideouts. Jeudy is joined by Courtland Sutton, second-round pick Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson.

That won’t be the only roster move. The Broncos don’t currently have a kicker, but they are going to add Wil Lutz in a trade with the Saints and having fifth waiver position should mean that they get some players who were cut loose by other teams.

Linebacker Baron Browning will stay on the PUP list into the regular season, so he will miss at least the first four games of the year.

The Broncos also waived or released LB Chris Allen, T Quinn Bailey, C Kyle Fuller, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, NT Tyler Lancaster, K Brett Maher, CB Fabian Moreau, NT Mike Purcell, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Austin Ajiake, RB Tyler Badie, WR Michael Bandy, ILB Seth Benson, G Henry Byrd, WR Marquez Callaway, QB Ben DiNucci, CB Art Green, WR Taylor Grimes, WR Josh Hammond, OLB Marcus Haynes, CB Faion Hicks, TE Tommy Hudson, DE Jordan Jackson, T Demontrey Jacobs, RB Tony Jones Jr., CB Devon Key, DT Tomasi Laulile, DT PJ Mustipher, DT Haggai Chisom Ndubusi, OLB Aaron Patrick, G Will Sherman, and WR Montrell Washington.

