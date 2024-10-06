Broncos lead Raiders 13-10 at halftime

The Raiders had more first downs, more yards, more sacks and better time of possession, but the game’s only turnover changed the momentum and has the Broncos up 13-10 at halftime.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted a pass intended for rookie tight end Brock Bowers, on a horrible decision by Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Surtain returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders had a first down at the Denver 5 when Minshew threw his fourth interception in five games.

Instead of a two-score lead for the Raiders, Surtain’s return tied it 10-10.

The Broncos added a 44-yard field goal from Wil Lutz on the final play of the half for a 13-10 halftime lead. Lutz missed a 59-yarder, but Janarius Robinson was penalized for leverage to give Lutz another opportunity 15 yards closer.

The Raiders outgained the Broncos 226 to 125 yards with Minshew completing 10-of-13 passes for 116 yards. He threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Bowers, who has four receptions for 69 yards.

Ameer Abdullah has three carries for 41 yards.

Bo Nix went 10-of-16 for 105 yards, including a 19-yarder to Troy Franklin to set up the half-ending field goal. Javonte Williams has five receptions for 51 yards and five rushes for 18 yards.