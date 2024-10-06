 Skip navigation
Broncos lead Raiders 13-10 at halftime

  
October 6, 2024

The Raiders had more first downs, more yards, more sacks and better time of possession, but the game’s only turnover changed the momentum and has the Broncos up 13-10 at halftime.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted a pass intended for rookie tight end Brock Bowers, on a horrible decision by Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Surtain returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders had a first down at the Denver 5 when Minshew threw his fourth interception in five games.

Instead of a two-score lead for the Raiders, Surtain’s return tied it 10-10.

The Broncos added a 44-yard field goal from Wil Lutz on the final play of the half for a 13-10 halftime lead. Lutz missed a 59-yarder, but Janarius Robinson was penalized for leverage to give Lutz another opportunity 15 yards closer.

The Raiders outgained the Broncos 226 to 125 yards with Minshew completing 10-of-13 passes for 116 yards. He threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Bowers, who has four receptions for 69 yards.

Ameer Abdullah has three carries for 41 yards.

Bo Nix went 10-of-16 for 105 yards, including a 19-yarder to Troy Franklin to set up the half-ending field goal. Javonte Williams has five receptions for 51 yards and five rushes for 18 yards.