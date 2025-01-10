Broncos list Tyler Badie as questionable for wild card matchup vs. Bills

The Broncos have an almost entirely clean injury report for Sunday’s wild card matchup against the Bills.

Denver has listed running back Tyler Baide (back) as questionable and reserve offensive lineman Frank Crum (illness) as out.

Badie is still on injured reserve and would have to be activated to play on Sunday. But there may not be a spot for him on the 53-man roster and Badie’s 21-day practice window is set to expire early next week.

In three games this year, Badie took 11 carries for 86 yards. He had nine carries for 70 yards in the Week 3 win over Tampa Bay.

Crum has been on the field for 24 special teams snaps and nine offensive snaps in six games this year.

Tight end Nate Adkins (abdomen) and cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) are off the report and are expected to play.