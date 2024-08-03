Broncos making cadence a “point of emphasis” amid QB competition

The Broncos are still working toward a decision about their starting quarterback and they’re trying to make sure that the competitors sound the same as they initiate the offense in practice.

Head coach Sean Payton said the team is “making a big point” of Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix, and Zach Wilson using the same cadence as they call for the snap. Payton said that changing from one cadence to another “becomes difficult for the offensive line if the one beat is a little slower or the one beat is a little faster.”

“We’re trying to create that same beat with three different players, we’re making a big point of it,’' Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “It becomes difficult for the offensive line if the one beat is a little slower or the one beat is a little faster. It’s not a rhythmic cadence and yet there’s a flow to it so how do we make it sound the same. It’s easy when your clear-cut starter is the X . . . so that’s become a point of emphasis.’'

When all three quarterbacks are taking snaps during individual drills, the Broncos have set up a speaker so one quarterback can call the cadence for all three snaps and then all snaps can be reviewed to make sure the cadence is uniform. None of that should factor into the quarterback choice, but it does help the rest of the team prepare while they wait to learn who will be leading the offense come September.