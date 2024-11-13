 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos open WR Josh Reynolds’ 21-day practice window

  
Published November 13, 2024 06:56 PM

The Broncos designated wide receiver Josh Reynolds for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Reynolds practiced for the first time since injuring finger against the Raiders in Week 5. He is eligible to play in Week 11 if the Broncos activate him before Sunday’s game.

On Oct. 18, while on injured reserve, Reynolds was shot in the left arm and the back of the head while leaving a strip club in the early morning hours. Reynolds was not seriously injured, but coach Sean Payton said a few days after the incident that Reynolds was “pretty shaken up.”

Police arrested two men after the shooting, and Luis Mendoza and Burr Charlesworth face multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Reynolds has made 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown five games.

The Broncos now have designated six players for return from IR, leaving them two more during the regular season.

Denver also announced the signing of fullback Mike Burton from the practice squad back to the active roster.

The Broncos had an open spot on their 53-player roster and were not required to make a corresponding move.

Burton spent the past two weeks on the Broncos’ practice squad and was elevated for Week 9 and Week 10. He has appeared in all 10 games for the Broncos this season.

Burton has reached his maximum of three game-day elevations, prompting the Broncos to re-sign him to the active roster.