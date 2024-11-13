Broncos open WR Josh Reynolds’ 21-day practice window

The Broncos designated wide receiver Josh Reynolds for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Reynolds practiced for the first time since injuring finger against the Raiders in Week 5. He is eligible to play in Week 11 if the Broncos activate him before Sunday’s game.

On Oct. 18, while on injured reserve, Reynolds was shot in the left arm and the back of the head while leaving a strip club in the early morning hours. Reynolds was not seriously injured, but coach Sean Payton said a few days after the incident that Reynolds was “pretty shaken up.”

Police arrested two men after the shooting, and Luis Mendoza and Burr Charlesworth face multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Reynolds has made 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown five games.

The Broncos now have designated six players for return from IR, leaving them two more during the regular season.

Denver also announced the signing of fullback Mike Burton from the practice squad back to the active roster.

The Broncos had an open spot on their 53-player roster and were not required to make a corresponding move.

Burton spent the past two weeks on the Broncos’ practice squad and was elevated for Week 9 and Week 10. He has appeared in all 10 games for the Broncos this season.

Burton has reached his maximum of three game-day elevations, prompting the Broncos to re-sign him to the active roster.