Broncos re-sign Jonas Griffith

The Broncos took care of a little piece of offseason business on Wednesday by re-signing linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Griffith’s agency Roc Nation Sports announced that their client signed a one-year deal to remain with the team. Griffith was unlikely to leave as he was set for exclusive rights free agency this offseason and the Broncos only had to tender him a contract to keep him from hitting the open market.

Griffith signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and he was traded to the Broncos in 2021. He played in 22 games over the next two seasons, made 12 starts, and recorded 92 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

A torn ACL in early August 2023 kept Griffith out all season and he’ll try to recover his spot in the lineup once cleared for football activities this offseason.