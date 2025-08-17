Broncos rested starters in preseason game, but tight end Evan Engram played

Broncos coach Sean Payton and Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon agreed before Saturday’s game that they wouldn’t play their starters. But Broncos tight end Evan Engram was an exception.

Payton said before the game that he might put in a few No. 1s for about eight plays, but of all the Broncos who got on the field, the only one who’s listed as a starter on the team’s depth chart was tight end Evan Engram.

“I wanted to get Engram some touches,” Payton said after the game. “And also, that was a position group with a few nicks, where pretty soon if you don’t even play those guys you’re going to be asking two guys to play a lot of snaps.”

Engram caught a 58-yard pass from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the Broncos’ second offensive play for his only target of the night.