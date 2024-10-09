 Skip navigation
Broncos sign ILB Levelle Bailey to the active roster

  
Published October 8, 2024 09:35 PM

The Broncos signed inside linebacker Levelle Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver also signed wide receiver Kaden Davis, center Dieter Eiselen and tackle Cam Fleming to the practice squad. It released running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Quinton Newsome from the practice squad and placed guard Will Sherman on practice squad/injured.

Bailey, an undrafted free agent, made the Broncos’ initial 53-player roster before later joining the team’s practice squad. He was elevated for the Broncos’ past two games and has played 24 special teams snaps.

Davis previously spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad this season, but he has yet to appear in a regular-season game in his career.

Eiselen has appeared in 24 games during his career. He appeared in 10 games for the Texans in 2023, primarily as a special teams contributor.

Fleming, a 10-year veteran, appeared in six games for the Broncos in 2023 and started the team’s regular-season finale. He previously started 15 games at tackle for the Broncos in 2022. In his career, Fleming has started 62 games and appeared in 117 contests.

Ahmed signed with the Broncos’ practice squad last week but did not appear in Denver’s win over the Raiders.

Newsome joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft and spent the first five weeks of the season on Denver’s practice squad.

Sherman, a 2021 sixth-round pick, has appeared in one career game but has not seen regular-season action since joining the Broncos in 2022.