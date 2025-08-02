Broncos sign LB Garret Wallow, cut CB Mario Goodrich

The Broncos have found themselves with a need at linebacker during training camp, and they’ve signed Garret Wallow to give themselves some depth at the position.

Wallow arrives after injuries to Broncos linebackers Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw and Drew Sanders.

The 26-year-old Wallow most recently played for the Titans in 2023. He missed the entire 2024 season with a torn pectoral. He was originally a 2021 fifth-round draft pick of the Texans who played in 32 games in Houston, with five starts. He also has played a lot on special teams, and that might be his best chance of making the Broncos’ regular-season roster.

To make room for Wallow on the roster, the Broncos waived cornerback Mario Goodrich, who signed in June after playing in the UFL.