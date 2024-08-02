 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos sign TE Hunter Kampmoyer

  
Published August 2, 2024 01:09 PM

There’s a new tight end on the roster in Denver.

The Broncos announced the signing of Hunter Kampmoyer on Friday. Defensive tackle Brandon Matterson, who signed with the team after going undrafted this year, was waived in a corresponding move.

Kampmoyer spent the last three seasons with the Chargers. He spent most of that time on the practice squad, but did make three regular season appearances for Los Angeles. He did not have any catches in those contests, but had nine catches in the preseason.

Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin are the other tight ends for the Broncos.