Broncos sign TE Hunter Kampmoyer

There’s a new tight end on the roster in Denver.

The Broncos announced the signing of Hunter Kampmoyer on Friday. Defensive tackle Brandon Matterson, who signed with the team after going undrafted this year, was waived in a corresponding move.

Kampmoyer spent the last three seasons with the Chargers. He spent most of that time on the practice squad, but did make three regular season appearances for Los Angeles. He did not have any catches in those contests, but had nine catches in the preseason.

Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin are the other tight ends for the Broncos.