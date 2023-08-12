Broncos’ starting offense got four drives on Friday night

As the Broncos try to turn the page on a bad 2022, the starting offense put in fairly extended work in the preseason opener.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and company appeared in four drives, playing into the second quarter.

“We looked at the numbers and we went one more with the offense,” coach Sean Payton said of his decision to extend the No. 1 unit’s night by an extra effort. “Shoot, I wanted to score and leave with a good taste in our mouths.”

They eventually did, with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to receiver Jerry Jeudy on fourth and four.

The first three attempts by the offense weren’t nearly as effective. The opening drive went nowhere. The second saw a first down on the first play before petering out. The third culminated in a missed 50-yard field goal.

Wilson finished the night seven of 13 for 93 yards and a touchdown in 20 total offensive snaps.

“I thought that we really wanted to get some drives in there,” Wilson said of the extended playing time. “I thought that we knew we were going to

get probably 15 to 18 plus plays, somewhere in there. I thought it was really good how we responded. After the first drive the ball really started moving, the third drive and fourth drive obviously we finished it off. It was a really great route by Jerry. Good job by him just getting open there in a split second. They brought on full pressure and he did a great job winning and getting the touchdown for us and that was big.”

The Broncos ultimately lost to Arizona, 18-17, by giving up a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion run with two seconds left. Even though the game didn’t count, Payton wasn’t happy with the outcome.

“What I told the team, regardless of whether it is a preseason game or a regular-season game, you can’t stand losing,” Payton said. “Especially in that fashion. We will look at the tape tomorrow and there will be a number of things that we will be excited about, there will be a number of things that we have to clean up. We are in a race to do that now that we have an opponent on film against us. We start from there.”

They truly start in 29 days. That’s when the official effort to put 2022 in the past begins, with Payton at the helm.

“It’s a blessing to have Coach Payton,” Wilson said. “The knowledge that he gives us every day. What he teaches us. What he pushes us on, as a collective effort, is a dream come true. I think he’s a Hall of Fame coach, a guy who we believe in and really the whole coaching staff. Really excited about the people that are teaching us every day. That’s what this game is about, to learn as much as you can, be a sponge. Learn as much as you can, and then come regular season, get after it.”

The getting after it didn’t go too good last year. It starts this time with consecutive home games against the Raiders and Commanders. It’s not crazy to think the Broncos have a chance to start 2-0.