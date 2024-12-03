Broncos take 7-0 lead on Browns

The Browns had a chance to take an early lead after Jerry Jeudy had a 44-yard catch-and-run to the Denver 46 against his former team. The Browns, though, stalled and Denver 29, and Dustin Hopkins missed yet another field goal.

Hopkins’ 47-yard try was wide left, his seventh field goal miss this season. He also has two missed extra points.

The Broncos used the good field position to go 63 yards in 12 plays.

Javonte Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run has the Broncos holding a 7-0 lead with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter.

The Broncos converted three third downs on the touchdown drive.

After two drives, Bo Nix is 5-of-8 for 52 yards. Courtland Sutton has two catches for 24 yards.