Broncos TE Lucas Krull leaves with toe injury

  
Published August 11, 2024 03:38 PM

Broncos tight end Lucas Krull left Sunday’s preseason game in the third quarter.

He entered the sideline medical tent before being carted to the X-ray room. Krull was not wearing his right cleat as he departed.

The Broncos have ruled out Krull with a toe injury.

He did return to the sideline late in the third quarter.

The Broncos list Krull as the third tight end on their depth chart behind Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich. He has had an outstanding offseason and training camp, but he lost a fumble Sunday against the Colts and finished with four catches for 31 yards.

Krull had eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in seven games for the Broncos last season.