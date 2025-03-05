Broncos tender all five of their exclusive rights free agents

The Broncos will be holding onto all five of their exclusive rights free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have tendered contracts to cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, tight end Lucas Krull, linebacker Dondrea Tillman, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and safety Devon Key.

The players will have to sign the tenders before getting back on the field, but they will not be able to negotiate with other clubs so that is likely to happen without any issue.

McMillian had 81 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in 17 regular season appearances while Krull caught 19 passes for 152 yards. Tillman had five sacks in a rotational role and Jackson and Key both played reserve and special teams roles over the course of the season.