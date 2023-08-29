Broncos will waive Ben DiNucci, ride with two quarterbacks (for now)

Ben DiNucci is now officially available to be a Wal-Mart greeter.

The sarcastic remark made by coach Sean Payton to DiNucci after he threw an interception during rookie minicamp has come to fruition, with the Broncos planning to waive the team’s third quarterback, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020 who appeared in three games with one start as a rookie, DiNucci joined the Broncos after playing for Seattle of the XFL in 2023.

Payton has more recently spoke in glowing terms regarding DiNucci, creating the impression several weeks ago that Payton would likely keep DiNucci on the 53-man roster.

Once officially waived, DiNucci will be eligible for the other 31 teams to claim. If he clear waivers, he will become a free agent — and he could end up on the Denver practice squad.

The move leaves the Broncos with a pair of quarterbacks on the active roster, Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.