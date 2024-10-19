Browns activate Nick Chubb, Juan Thornhill

Running back Nick Chubb is officially back for the Browns.

The Browns activated Chubb from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Chubb has been out since suffering a major knee injury in Week Two of the 2023 season and he has been practicing with the team for the last couple of weeks.

Jerome Ford was ruled out on Friday, so Chubb will join D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong in the backfield against the Bengals on Sunday.

Safety Juan Thornhill was also activated on Saturday. Thornhill had nine tackles in the season opener, but went on injured reserve after hurting his calf.

The Browns rounded out the day’s moves by elevating wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the practice squad.