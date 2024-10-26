Browns activate Wyatt Teller

Guard Wyatt Teller will be available for the Browns when they take on the Ravens on Sunday.

The Browns announced that Teller has been activated from injured reserve. Teller started three games at right guard before missing the last four contests with a knee injury.

Teller was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but the Browns announced he no longer has an injury designation after Saturday’s roster move.

The Browns also announced that they have elevated wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the practice squad. Darden has appeared in three games this season and has one catch for six yards. He also has an average of 11.8 yards per punt return.