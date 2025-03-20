 Skip navigation
Browns add former Bears guard Teven Jenkins

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:40 PM

One of the NFL’s top available free agent offensive linemen is heading to Cleveland.

Former Bears guard Teven Jenkins is signing with the Browns, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Jenkins was a 2021 second-round pick of the Bears and played out his rookie contract in Chicago. The Bears decided to move on, largely because of concerns about Jenkins’ ability to stay healthy, but when he’s on the field Jenkins is a solid contributor to the offensive line.

Last year Jenkins started 14 games and missed three for the Bears.

Jenkins is No. 69 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.