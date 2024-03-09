Browns agree to trade for Jerry Jeudy

As the Broncos continue to reshape their roster, the Browns have agreed to acquire one of their key offensive players.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland will trade for receiver Jerry Jeudy when the new league year begins next week.

The Browns will send the Broncos a fifth- and a sixth-round pick in 2024 to complete the deal.

Denver has made a few moves this week to clear cap space, like releasing safety Justin Simmons. By trading Jeudy, the Broncos will save $12.987 million against the cap.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jeudy is entering the last year of his rookie contract after the Broncos exercised his fifth-year option last year. He has appeared in 57 games with 44 starts in his first four seasons, recording 211 catches for 3,053 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Jeudy has not reached 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. The closest he’s gotten to it was in 2022 when he caught 67 passes for 972 yards with six TDs.

In 2023, Jeudy finished with 54 receptions for 758 yards with two touchdowns in 16 games with 11 starts.

Multiple reports noted the Browns made a run at trying to acquire Jeudy at the 2023 trading deadline. Now once the new league year hits, Jeudy will join Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as receivers Cleveland has acquired via trade over the last few years.