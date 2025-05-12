 Skip navigation
Browns announce nine roster moves

  
Published May 12, 2025 04:26 PM

The Browns made nine roster moves Monday, the team announced.

The signings of veteran safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee were previously reported as was the signing of undrafted free agent wide receiver Luke Floriea.

The Browns also signed wide receivers Kisean Johnson and Cade McDonald after successful tryouts at the team’s rookie minicamp.

To make room for the signings, the Browns waived safety Trey Dean, defensive end Marcus Haynes, wide receiver Ja’Seem Reed and fullback Eli Wilson. Reed was let go with an injury designation.

Johnson is a rookie out of Western Kentucky. He appeared in 47 career games with Western Kentucky (2024) and Alabama State (2020-23) and totaled 179 receptions for 2,412 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2024, Johnson led the Hilltoppers with 925 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions.

McDonald is a rookie out of Miami (Ohio). He appeared in 50 career games with Miami (Ohio) (2023-24) and Michigan State (2019-22) and made 85 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns. In 2024, McDonald finished the season with 52 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns.