Browns are expected to have David Njoku in lineup Sunday

Browns tight end David Njoku is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

Njoku injured his ankle in the season opener and has missed the team’s last three games. He progressed to the point that he was able to practice two days this week and he drew a questionable listing on Friday’s injury report.

According to multiple reports, Njoku will be active for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Njoku had four catches for 44 yards in his lone appearance this season and he posted 81 catches last season, so his return should have a significant impact on the passing game in Cleveland.