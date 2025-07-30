 Skip navigation
Browns confirm Martin Emerson will miss season with torn Achilles

  
Published July 30, 2025 09:25 AM

It didn’t look good when Browns cornerback Martin Emerson went down with an injury during Tuesday’s practice and word that he suffered an Achilles injury suggested that he would miss the 2025 season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that is the case at a Wednesday press conference. Further testing showed that Emerson tore his Achilles.

Emerson was slated for a starting job in the Cleveland secondary this season, so the Browns will have to do some shuffling with their remaining players. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome are also at the top of the depth chart while Cameron Mitchell, and Tony Brown II are among the depth options.

Emerson had 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.