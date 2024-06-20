Browns cut DL Lonnie Phelps after his arrest for drunk driving

The Browns didn’t wait long to waive defensive end Lonnie Phelps.

The team announced Thursday that it cut the first-year player. The move comes less than 24 hours after Phelps’ arrest for drunk driving.

Phelps allegedly crashed his SUV into a restaurant in Key West, Florida, on Wednesday night, according to a police report obtained by cleveland.com. He is charged with drunken driving and damaging property, with an estimated $300,000 in damage to a high-end restaurant.

The police report said Phelps and a female passenger appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs after the crash.

Phelps spent the entire 2023 season on the team’s practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas.