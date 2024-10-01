Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended five games

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. recently pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct to resolve the case that began with his domestic violence arrest this summer and the NFL disciplined him under the Personal Conduct Policy on Tuesday.

Hall has been suspended five games by the league. Hall had been on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, so he has not played yet this season.

Hall was paid while on the exempt list. He will not be paid during his suspension.

The Browns drafted Hall in the second round this year. He will miss games against the Commanders, Eagles, Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers before he will be eligible to return. The Browns have a bye in Week 10, so the Week 11 game against the Saints will be the first time he is available.