Browns elevate P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

P.J. Walker is officially available to start on Sunday.

The Browns have elevated Walker from the practice squad to the active roster to play tomorrow’s game against the 49ers.

With Deshaun Watson still dealing with a shoulder injury, Cleveland will use a standard elevation for Walker for Week 6.

Walker will start over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played in the Week 4 loss to Baltimore.

The Browns have also elevated receiver Jaelon Darden to the roster for Sunday.