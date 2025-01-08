Browns hire Mike Bloomgren as offensive line coach

The Browns have hired a new offensive line coach.

After parting ways with Andy Dickerson following Saturday’s season-ending loss to Baltimore, Cleveland has hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren to lead the offensive line in 2025.

“Mike has a wealth of knowledge and is extremely bright,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement released by the team. “In addition to his NFL experience, he has worked in a number of pro-style offenses on the college level. He has proven to be successful as a teacher and motivator, which will be vital for our offensive line room. We are excited to add Mike to our coaching staff.”

Bloomgren spent the last seven seasons as Rice’s head coach, leading the program to a 24-52 record. He was previously Stanford’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2013-2017 under head coach David Shaw. He also served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach from 2011-2012.

Bloomgren’s NFL experience came with the Jets from 2007-2010, serving as an offensive quality control coach, offensive assistant, and assistant offensive coordinator. He worked under former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan while with New York.