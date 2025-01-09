 Skip navigation
Browns interview Tommy Rees for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2025 07:30 AM

The Browns have interviewed an in-house candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have spoken to tight ends coach and passing game specialist Tommy Rees about the promotion. The Browns fired Ken Dorsey after the end of the regular season.

Rees joined the Browns’ staff in 2024 and his only previous NFL experience came with the Chargers as an offensive assistant in 2016. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Alabama in 2023 and held the same title at Notre Dame during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Rees also went to Notre Dame and was the team’s starting quarterback in the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

It’s the first reported interview for the position in Cleveland.