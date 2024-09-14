 Skip navigation
Browns make five roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game

  
Published September 14, 2024 04:13 PM

The Browns made five roster moves Saturday ahead of their game against the Jaguars.

They signed wide receiver James Proche II and linebacker Winston Reid to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive tackle Germain Ifedi and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Browns also waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden in a corresponding move.

Proche entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020. He has appeared in 53 career games and totaled 25 receptions for 278 yards, while adding 49 punt returns for an 8.6 average.

Reid is a rookie out of Weber State, signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Reid spent Week 1 on the team’s practice squad.

Ifedi entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. He has appeared in 103 career games with 83 starts with the Seahawks (2016-19), Bears (2020-21), Falcons (2023) and Browns (2024).

Whiteheart signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and appeared in two games as a rookie.