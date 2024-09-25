Browns place Wyatt Teller on IR, sign Germain Ifedi to 53-man roster

The Browns have made a few roster moves on Wednesday centering around their offensive line.

Cleveland has placed veteran guard Wyatt Teller on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced.

Teller will be out for a minimum of four weeks before he can return.

As a corresponding move, the Browns have signed veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. A former first-round pick, Ifedi has appeared in two games this season, playing 13 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

Needing some offensive line help, Cleveland has also signed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, offensive tackle Ricky Lee, and defensive end Elerson Smith to the practice squad. Linebacker Luiji Vilain has been released from the practice squad.