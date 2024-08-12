 Skip navigation
Browns release RB John Kelly, sign three players

  
Published August 12, 2024 01:02 PM

Monday brought several changes to the Browns’ 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have released running back John Kelly. Kelly has been with the team since 2020 and has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad.

Kelly appeared in five games over that time and had two carries for 13 yards.

The Browns also signed linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, cornerback Faion Hicks, and safety Chase Williams. Hicks was signed earlier this month, but got cut when the Browns signed long snapper Rex Sunahara last week. Sunahara was waived on Monday along with cornerback Vincent Gray and defensive end Marcus Haynes.