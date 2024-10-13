Browns return Myles Garrett blocked field goal for TD, game tied 10-10 at halftime

The Browns have done virtually nothing on offense throughout the first half. But a game-changing play by reigning AP defensive player of the year Myles Garrett has the Week 6 matchup with the Eagles tied 10-10 at halftime.

With 25 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles were posed to take a 13-3 lead with a Jake Elliott 57-yard field goal. But Garrett jumped over the line clean and got his arm up to block Elliott’s attempt. Former Eagle Rodney McLeod fielded the loose ball and returned it 50 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Garrett also had a tackle for loss in the first half.

Philadelphia began the game with a pair of punts but Jake Elliott scored a 49-yard field goal on the team’s third possession to take a 3-0 lead. Then A.J. Brown made his presence felt, catching a 22-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 10-0.

Brown is playing for the first time since Week 1, having been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Hurts finished the first half 9-of-16 for 137 yards with a touchdown. Brown has four catches for 64 yards with a TD.

Offensively, the Browns look just as bad as they’ve been all year with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. After going just 1-of-13 on third down in last week’s loss to Washington (with that one being converted by backup Jameis Winston), the club went 0-of-5 in the category in the first half. Watson is 5-of-11 passing for 46 yards, with one of his throws nearly intercepted.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins scored a 43-yard field goal late in the second quarter after the Browns were able to convert a fourth-and-4 in Eagles territory with a 14-yard pass to tight end David Njoku. But the offense couldn’t muster anything else.

But with the game tied, the Browns will have a chance to double up as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.