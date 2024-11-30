 Skip navigation
Browns rule out Cedric Tillman, Juan Thornhill, Jedrick Wills

  
Published November 30, 2024 06:07 PM

The Browns won’t have wide receiver Cedric Tillman against the Broncos on Monday night.

Tillman has been ruled out with a concussion. He had 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns while starting six of the first 11 games of the season for Cleveland.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) were also ruled out on Saturday. Thornhill has only appeared in six games this year and Wills is missing his third straight contest.

Defensive lineman Sam Kamara (head) and cornerback Myles Harden (tibia) make it five players ruled out for Cleveland. The Browns also placed tight end Geoff Swaim on injured reserve and signed tight end Blake Whiteheart off of the practice squad.