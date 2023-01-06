 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home from practice, status for Sunday unclear

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:24 AM
nbc_csu_brownsatsteelers_230105
January 5, 2023 12:19 PM
The Steelers need to take care of business against the Browns and get some help from the Bills and Jets to qualify for the playoffs. Mike Florio has Pittsburgh at least improving to 9-8 with a victory against Cleveland, but Chris Simms is calling for the upset.

On Thursday, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney said in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was “95 percent sure ” he wouldn’t be back with the Browns next season.

Now he may not even play for what remains in the 2022 season.

According to multiple reporters, the Browns have sent Clowney home from Friday’s practice. His status for Sunday is unclear. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to speak to the media after the session, where he’ll surely be asked about Clowney if he doesn’t address the edge rusher first.

Among several criticisms, Clowney said he feels as if he needs to be around those who believe in him . And he noted that there are likely changes coming to the Browns’ coaching staff, so he could be back if some members aren’t.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, has 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits in 12 games this season. He initially signed with the Browns in 2021 before re-upping with the club in the 2022 offseason.

Clowney has 43.0 career sacks, 11.0 of which have come with Cleveland over the last two seasons.