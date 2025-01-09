Browns set to interview Charles London, Darrell Bevell for offensive coordinator

There are now a couple of known external candidates for Cleveland’s offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Cleveland will interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London and is expected to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell for the role.

London just finished his first season with the Seahawks under head coach Mike Macdonald, and his status could be in flux given that the team fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. A longtime NFL assistant, London served as the Titans quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator in 2023 and the Flacons QBs coach from 2021-2022.

Bevell has been with the Dolphins since Mike McDaniel took over as head coach in 2022. Another longtime NFL assistant, he’s been the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, and Jaguars. He also ended the 2020 season as the Lions interim head coach following the firing of Matt Patricia and the 2021 season as the Jaguars interim coach following the firing of Urban Meyer.

Cleveland has reportedly interviewed its tight ends coach Tommy Rees as an internal candidate for OC.

The Browns also hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren on Wednesday to be the team’s offensive line coach.