Browns sign CB Tony Brown II to active roster

  
Published October 10, 2024 12:06 PM

The Browns announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday, including an addition to their 53-man roster.

They have signed cornerback Tony Brown II to the active roster from the practice squad. Brown had been elevated for three games already this season.

Brown had three special teams tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances. He had 75 tackles, an interception, a sack, and three forced fumbles in 61 games for the Colts, Bengals, and Packers before coming to Cleveland.

The Browns also announced that they have signed guard Javion Cohen, defensive tackle Sam Kamara and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad. All three players were waived off the team’s active roster earlier this week.