Browns sign K Lucas Havrisik

The Browns traded Cade York to the Commanders on Thursday and they added another kicker to the roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Lucas Havrisik ahead of their final preseason game of the summer.

Havrisik was 15-of-20 on field goals and 19-of-22 on extra points in nine games for the Rams last season. He signed with the Rams in October after spending the first couple of months of the season on the practice squad in Cleveland and he also spent time on the Browns roster this offseason.

Dustin Hopkins signed a new deal with the Browns this offseason, so it’s unlikely Havrisik will be on the roster after Tuesday’s cut to 53 players but he could wind up back on the practice squad to kick off the new season.