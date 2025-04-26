 Skip navigation
Texas QB Quinn Ewers goes to the Dolphins in the seventh round

  
Published April 26, 2025 06:23 PM

Quinn Ewers reportedly turned down $8 million to transfer for the 2025 season. Instead, he opted for the draft.

The Texas quarterback, who made roughly $6 million playing in college, will make far less than that in the NFL on his rookie contract.

Ewers’ long wait to be drafted ended late Saturday afternoon when the Dolphins selected him with the 231st pick.

Ewers could not even force a smile as he donned a Dolphins cap at a draft party with family as he expected to go far earlier than he did. Some scouts, though, did not have Ewers with a draftable grade.

He began the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate and finished with 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ewers tore his oblique, an injury that was called a strain at the time, that kept him out of part of one game and two other games. Then, in a Nov. 23 game against Kentucky, Ewers was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.