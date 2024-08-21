 Skip navigation
Browns sign LB Marvin Moody, waive LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

  
Published August 21, 2024 05:00 PM

The Browns have swapped one linebacker for another on their active roster.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Marvin Moody.

Moody was most recently with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks. In addition to defense, he played plenty of special teams — which is like where he’d make the most impact with the Browns.

As a corresponding move, the Browns waived linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle with an injury designation.

Cleveland will play Seattle this weekend to wrap up the preseason.