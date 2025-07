With Quinshon Judkins unsigned and his roster status uncertain going into the season, the Browns have added a running back.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the club has signed Toa Taua.

Taua, 25, has spent the last three years with the USFL/UFL’s Michigan Panthers. He led the league with six rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Taua went undrafted in 2023 after spending five seasons with Nevada. He rushed for 3,995 yards and tallied 33 touchdowns with the program.