Browns sign second round pick Mike Hall Jr.

The Browns have all six of their draft picks under contract.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. became the sixth and final pick to sign on Friday. It’s a four-year deal for Hall, who was selected in the second round with the 54th overall selection.

Hall was born in Streetsboro, Ohio and went to college at Ohio State, so he should feel right at home landing in Cleveland to start his NFL career. He had 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery in 28 games or the Buckeyes.

The Browns also have Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Maurice Hurst, Siaki Ika, and seventh-rounder Jowan Briggs in the mix for playing time on the interior of their defensive line.