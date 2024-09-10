Browns signing Khaleke Hudson off Saints practice squad

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson is on his way to Cleveland.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns are signing Hudson off of the Saints’ practice squad. There’s no word on any corresponding move.

Hudson signed with the Saints this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Commanders. Hudson, who was a fifth-round pick in 2020, signed to the practice squad in New Orleans after being released last week and he played 24 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

In 58 games with the Commanders, Hudson made 12 starts and had 108 tackles, a sack, and two passes defensed.

