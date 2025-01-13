 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to interview Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 13, 2025 09:56 AM

The Browns are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator with another interview on Monday.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the club will speak with Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the role.

Kubiak, 37, is plenty familiar with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from their shared time with the Vikings over two different stints. Kubiak was an offensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 when Stefanski was assistant QBs coach and tight ends coach. Kubiak was then Minnesota’s QBs coach when Stefanski was offensive coordinator in 2019.

With the Browns in the market for a new OC since firing Ken Dorsey after concluding the 2024 season, it’s been expected that Kubiak would get a look.

The Seahawks have also requested to interview Kubiak, who is technically still under contract with New Orleans despite former head coach Dennis Allen’s midseason firing.

The Browns have previously interviewed their tight ends coach Tommy Rees, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London, Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger.