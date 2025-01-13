Browns to interview Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator

The Browns are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator with another interview on Monday.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the club will speak with Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the role.

Kubiak, 37, is plenty familiar with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from their shared time with the Vikings over two different stints. Kubiak was an offensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 when Stefanski was assistant QBs coach and tight ends coach. Kubiak was then Minnesota’s QBs coach when Stefanski was offensive coordinator in 2019.

With the Browns in the market for a new OC since firing Ken Dorsey after concluding the 2024 season, it’s been expected that Kubiak would get a look.

The Seahawks have also requested to interview Kubiak, who is technically still under contract with New Orleans despite former head coach Dennis Allen’s midseason firing.

The Browns have previously interviewed their tight ends coach Tommy Rees, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London, Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger.