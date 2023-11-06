Browns to place Jedrick Wills on IR with MCL injury

The Browns will be without their left tackle for several weeks.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday video conference that left tackle Jedrick Wills will be placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury that is not expected to end his season.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Wills suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, a low-grade PCL sprain, and a bone bruise during Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals. Wills should be out for roughly six weeks.

A first-round pick in 2020, Wills had played every offensive snap for Cleveland this season entering Week 9. He’s started all 53 games he’s played in since being drafted.

Stefanski noted James Hudson is one of the options to replace Wills at left tackle.

Additionally, receiver Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol. He was hit hard on a deep pass attempt during Sunday’s game. He has three catches for 10 yards in eight games this season.