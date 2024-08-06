Browns to sign DE Marcus Haynes

The Browns saw defensive end Za’Darius Smith leave practice with a knee injury on Monday, so they are moving to add a healthy player at the position on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are signing Marcus Haynes to their 90-man roster. Haynes was undrafted out of Old Dominion last year and he signed with the Broncos, but failed to make the cut to 53 players. He spent time on Denver’s practice squad and was with the Texans this offseason.

Initial word on Smith was that he suffered a knee contusion and would undergo further evaluation on Tuesday. There’s been no update on his condition from the team.

Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Isaiah Thomas are among the other defensive ends in Cleveland.