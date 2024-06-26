 Skip navigation
Browns will have six open training camp practices in 2024

  
Published June 26, 2024 12:08 PM

The Browns have announced their training camp dates, which include limited opportunities for fans to see the club practice this summer.

Like last year, Cleveland will once again begin training camp with a trip to West Virginia. That means the club will have six open practices at its headquarters in Berea, Ohio beginning on Aug. 4.

The other five dates are Aug. 6, Aug. 8, Aug. 12, Aug. 20, and Aug. 21.

While training camp is free to attend, fans need to register for tickets on the Browns’ website. They will be available to season ticket members on Wednesday, July 17 and the greater public on Thursday, July 18.

The Browns will also host the Vikings for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 14 and 15, but those are closed to the public.